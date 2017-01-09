B-17 Flying Fortress Arrives at Las Cruces Int’l Airport

The B-17 Flying Fortress, Aluminum Overcast, arrived at Las Cruces International Airport today in advance of this weekend’s public access opportunities. The legendary WW II aircraft will be available for public flights from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday andSaturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Ground tours will be available from 2-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8-11 a.m.Sunday.

The Aluminum Overcast is owned and operated by the Experimental Aircraft Association.

For information, go to B17.org or call 800-359-6217.