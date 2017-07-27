Back to School with Big Brothers Big Sisters

An interview with Dawn Starostka, Regional Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region.

Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region, Regional Director, Dawn Starostka.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit organization that has been changing lives of boys and girls since 1904 by matching them with caring adults to guide them on a path to success. A program that also helps kids succeed is the annual “Back 2 School Bash” with back packs, school supplies and clothes donated by the community.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region–Dona Ana/Grant County Annual “Back 2 School Bash” will be held in Las Cruces on Saturday, July 29th from 10 am to 12 noon at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 2651 Roadrunner Parkway.

Another popular event is the 8th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament on August 26th at The Grapevine Plaza, 3900 W. Picacho Avenue, Las Cruces. The deadline is August 11th for teams to register. To participate, visit www.lcmudd.org; also for more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters visit www.bbbsmountainregion.org; and on Facebook @bbbsmountainregion and @BBBSDonaAna.