Balderas Announces Murder Indictment against Davon Lymon

Albuquerque, NM – Today, Attorney Hector Balderas announced that a Bernalillo County grand jury returned an indictment against Davon Lymon for first degree murder and seven other charges involving the death of Albuquerque Police Office Daniel Webster. Attorney General Balderas’ Special Prosecutions Division will prosecute the state case against Lymon.

“The Office of the Attorney General Special Prosecutions Division prosecutes the most violent and complex criminal cases in New Mexico and also provides assistance and trial support to local prosecutors and law enforcement,” said Attorney General Balderas. “We must all work together to keep New Mexico families safe and I would like to thank the federal authorities for their assistance and cooperation regarding this complex jurisdictional matter.”