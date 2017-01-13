Balderas Statement in Response to EPA's Refusal to Take Full Responsibility for Gold King Mine Spill

Albuquerque, NM – Today, Attorney General Hector Balderas released the following statement in response to the EPA’s announcement that the agency will not take full responsibility for the Gold King Mine spill:

“New Mexico’s children, families and economy have already been devastated by the EPA’s horrific actions, and now the EPA is revictimizing our state and the Navajo Nation with its reckless refusal to take full responsibility for the toxic Gold King Mine spill. Our families and farmers rely on this water, and I will continue to aggressively pursue litigation to obtain justice for our culturally unique population and fragile economy.”