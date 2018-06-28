Barbara Hubbard Named 2018 Las Cruces Electric Light Parade Marshal

“Illuminate the Sky” is the theme for the City’s 2018 Fourth of July Electric Light Parade. The parade will be led this year by the brightest luminary of all, Barbara Hubbard (more widely known as “Mother Hubbard”), as official Parade Marshal. The Electric Light Parade begins at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 3 at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave. It will travel south on Solano Drive, east on Hadley Avenue, and end at the Maag Softball Complex.

“We are so excited to have Mother Hubbard be our parade marshal! With the Fourth of July events taking place at New Mexico State University (NMSU) after an absence of 19 years, it’s fitting to have the former NMSU Director of Special Events have such a perfect role in this year’s activities,” says Phil Catanach, Recreation Administrator, Parks & Recreation Dept. “She is an icon not only in our community but on a national level as well and has always been an advocate of our own shining stars; I can’t think of anyone worthier to be our Marshal.”

There is still time to join the parade. Commercial and non-commercial groups, and car and motorcycle clubs are encouraged to participate. There are no entry or participation fees; some restrictions apply. Anyone interested in joining the parade can contact Parks & Recreation at 575/541-2550. Trophies will be awarded for first-place through third-place in the commercial and non-commercial categories, and a best overall float trophy awarded as well. Floats will be judged on originality, depiction of the theme, and effective use of lights.

Mother Hubbard is credited with putting Las Cruces on the concert map by bringing in big acts to the Pan American Center. She founded and has been executive director of the American Collegiate Talent Showcase (ACTWS), a non-profit organization that raises scholarships for students who seek a career in the Performing Arts.

For more information, please contact Phil Catanach at Las Cruces Parks and Recreation Department at 575/541-2550.