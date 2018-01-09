Bataan on Pace for Biggest Year Ever; Registrations Up More than 700 Over 2017

Registrations for the 2018 Bataan Memorial Death March have outstripped the number of participants signed up at this time last year by 732. That could make this year's event the biggest on record.

As of Monday, Jan. 8, 4,154 people had registered to take part in the 29th annual March, which will happen Sunday, March 25, 2018, in the rugged

terrain surrounding White Sands Missile Range. Only 3,422 had signed up by this date last year. More than 7,200 people ultimately took part in the 2017 event.

Many marathon enthusiasts consider the Bataan Memorial Death March one

of the toughest marathon-length events in the United States. Participants

are military members from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and

civilians from across the country and several foreign nations. Marchers

compete in teams or as individuals. In the "heavy" division, each

participant carries a 35-pound rucksack. The event also features a

14.2-mile, non-competitive route.

Participants may register online at http://bataanmarch.com/.

The 26.2-mile course honors the Soldiers who defended the Philippines

at the outbreak of World War II. After 75,000 American and Filipino Soldiers

were surrendered to invading Japanese forces April 9, 1942, their captors

marched them more than 60 miles through treacherous jungle and into

captivity. Thousands died along the way, and those who survived faced years

as prisoners of war. Many died in prisoner-of-war camps. They suffered

constantly from a lack of proper food, water and medical care.