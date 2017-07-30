Biker gangs shootings sparks Santa Fe hospital lockdown

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A shooting involving two rival motorcycle gangs prompted a temporary lockdown of a Santa Fe hospital.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (https://goo.gl/WqT5Kr ) Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center was placed on lockdown for more than an hour late Saturday after a member of the Vagos Motorcycle Club was taken to the hospital's emergency room.

Santa Fe police Capt. Robert Vasquez says that member was shot by a rival motorcycle gang member near Franklin E. Miles Park.

Police say visitors to the Vagos Motorcycle Club member who was shot came flooding into the emergency room, prompting the lockdown.

Hospital spokesman Arturo Delgado says patient flow was never stopped during the "brief lock-down" imposed for "precautionary measures."

No arrests were made.