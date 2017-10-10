Bilingual musical "Mariachi Girl" Coming To Las Cruces

In "Marichi Girl," a bilingual musical playing at New Mexico State University, young Carmencita dreams about being a mariachi singer.Mariachi is a musical expression that dates back to at least 19th century Western Mexico and is a tradition that can be defined by eight socio-musical elements: mariachi instrumentation and texture, musical genres and sub genres, performance methods and styles, singing styles and forms, dance styles, performative space, performance clothing, and the word "mariachi."

Carmencita longs to sing alongside her father. However, he clings to a long-held family tradition of male-only mariachis.

Can she celebrate her own heritage and expand on his view of the world? "Mariachi Girl," directed by Layle Chambers, is an uplifting and original family drama about reaching for your dreams filled with passion and vibrant mariachi music. The show runs for three performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 and 7:30 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 21 at the New Mexico State University Center for the Arts, 1000 E. University Ave., Las Cruces. Tickets start at $17.00 and are available at online or by calling 575-646-4515 and at Pam Am Center, 1810 E. University Ave. Info: 575-646-1420 or www.nmsutheatre.com.

The musical is based on a book by Roxanne Schroeder-Arce with music and lyrics by Hector Martinez Morales. This performance is not included in the season subscription.

Information from NMSU