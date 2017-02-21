Bill Aims To Require Background Checks For Certain Gun Sales

A bill being considered by New Mexico lawmakers would require background checks for firearm sales at gun shows and in private transactions.

Supporters say the bill by Democratic Rep. Garcia of Los Alamos would make it harder for criminals to get guns.

Opponents say the regulations wouldn't actually deter criminals, who would just ignore them, and would instead inconvenience law-abiding citizens.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the proposal has cleared two committees and was ready for action on the House floor last week.

But it appears to be on pause for now.

Garcia Richard pulled the bill back to House Judiciary.

A similar bill is pending approval in the state Senate

It has cleared one committee and must go through another before reaching the floor.

