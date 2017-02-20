Bill to Protect New Mexicans from President Trump’s Threats to Repeal Obamacare Moves to House Floor

Commentary: Santa Fe, N.M. - A bill in response to President Trump’s threats to repeal Obamacare moved out of committee on Monday. The Health Security Act, HB 101, sponsored by Representatives Robert “Bobby” Gonzales (D-Taos) and Debbie Armstrong (D-Albuquerque) passed the House Judiciary Committee on a bipartisan vote of 8 to 4.

“The health care uncertainty in this country is difficult for everyone,” said Rep. Gonzales during the committee. “It would be timely to move forward now to ensure New Mexicans and the state can plan for the future of health care.”

HB 101 begins to establish the necessary systems to keep health care affordable and accessible in New Mexico even if the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is repealed.

“Particularly in the national climate we’re in, states will be looking at what we need to do to mitigate the effects of an Obamacare repeal,” said Representative Armstrong. “Obamacare has dramatically reduced the number of uninsured people in New Mexico and has provided expanded access to much-needed care. We must act now to ensure that if Obamacare is repealed, we are ready to help the thousands of New Mexicans who would be left without care.”

The Health Security Act, which has been introduced in various forms in the Legislature for roughly 20 years, specifically provides for a study of the feasibility of establishing a universal health coverage system for all New Mexicans and then the establishment of a commission that would then establish universal access to health care, based on the commission’s report.

The Health Security Act will now move to the House Floor for a vote.