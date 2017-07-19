BLM Offers Guided Hike Schedule for Prehistoric Trackways

Las Cruces, N.M. - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will offer two guided hikes in the Prehistoric Trackways National Monument (Monument), highlighting its geologic history and significant paleontological and recreational resources. These three-mile hikes will begin at 8:00 a.m. from the second parking lot located near the Monument entrance, and will last approximately three hours.

On Saturday, July 22, the Discovery Site Guided Hike will take visitors to the original major deposit of Paleozoic Era fossilized “trackways”—footprints of numerous amphibians, reptiles, insects, and plants,—dating back 280 million years. Visitors will learn about the terrestrial world of the Early Permian Period, and the animals that roamed the tidal flats of the ancient oceans.

On Saturday, July 29, the new Site Flood Guided Hike will take visitors to an important petrified wood site. Along the way, visitors will learn about the numerous marine invertebrates that lived in the ancient oceans of the Early Permian Period, 280 million years ago, as well as shallow-water track makers that left their mark on the nearby tidal flats.

The BLM Monument paleontologists will discuss the importance of these sites to the scientific study of early Permian period track sites and the associated animal behaviors and paleo-environments of the time, which predate dinosaurs.

The Monument is located northwest of Picacho Avenue and Shalem Colony Trail. Participants for the hike are asked to dress appropriately and to remember their outdoor essentials – water, snacks, hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen. For more information, contact the BLM Las Cruces District Office at 575-525-4300.

As stewards, the BLM manages public lands for the benefit of current and future generations, supporting conservation as we pursue our multiple-use mission and serve the American family. The Prehistoric Trackways National Monument was established by Congress in 2009 to conserve, protect and enhance the 5,280 acres of unique and national-important paleontological, scientific, educational, scenic, and recreational resources and values of the Robledo Mountains in southern New Mexico.