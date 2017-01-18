BLM Resource Advisory Council to Meet in Las Cruces

On January 24 and 25, 2017, the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Las Cruces District Resource Advisory Council (RAC) will convene for a field trip to the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument and meeting. The BLM and RAC will leave for the field trip from the District Office located at 1800 Marquess Street in Las Cruces, New Mexico at 8:00 a.m. The route details will be offered before the field trip begins. On the following day, the RAC meeting will be held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center, 201 East University Avenue in Las Cruces, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

All RAC field trips and meetings are open to the public. However, for the field trip, members of the public are responsible for their own transportation.

On January 25, there will be a half-hour public comment period at the meeting for anyone interested in addressing the RAC, starting at 11:00 a.m. Depending on the number of persons wishing to speak and time available, individual comments may be limited. The public may also send written comments to the RAC by mailing to the BLM Las Cruces District Office, Attn: Deborah Stevens.

The meeting agenda includes updates on current and proposed projects in the Las Cruces District including lands/realty, planning, and energy projects.

The 10-member Las Cruces District Resource Advisory Council provides advice and recommendations on resource and land management issues for 5.4 million acres of public land located within the District’s six southwestern New Mexico counties under its jurisdiction.

For any other information about the upcoming RAC meeting, please contact Deborah Stevens at

575-525-4421, or by e-mail at desteven@blm.gov.

