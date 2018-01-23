BLM Resource Advisory Council to Meet in Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM - On January 30 and 31, 2018, the Bureau of Land Management’s Las Cruces District Resource Advisory Council will convene for a day-long tour and a half-day meeting at the Las Cruces District Office on 1800 Marquess Street, Las Cruces, NM. Both the tour and meeting are open to the public.

The RAC tour will begin on January 30 from the District Office at 8 a.m. and will go to the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument, returning to the Office by 4 p.m. The public will have to provide their own transportation and bring their own lunch and water.

On the following day, the meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The RAC agenda will include updates on current and proposed projects in the BLM Las Cruces District, including lands and realty, planning and energy projects; the Tri-County Supplemental Resource Management Plan; and the land use planning process in the Las Cruces District.

The meeting will have a half-hour public comment period at 11:00 a.m., for anyone interested in addressing the RAC. Depending on the number of persons wishing to speak and time available, individual comments may be limited. The public may also send written comments to the RAC by mailing to the BLM Las Cruces District Office, Attn: Deborah Stevens, 1800 Marquess Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Written comments should be sent must be received no later than January 29, 2018.

The 10-member Las Cruces District Resource Advisory Council provides advice and recommendations on resource and land management issues for 5.4 million acres of public land located within the District’s six southwestern New Mexico counties under its jurisdiction.

For any other information about the upcoming RAC meeting, please contact Deborah Stevens at 575-525-4421, or by e-mail at desteven@blm.gov.

-BLM-

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land, the most of any federal agency. This land is primarily located in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The BLM's mission is to manage and conserve the public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations under our mandate of multiple-use and sustained yield.