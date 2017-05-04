Body Of Dead Man That Was Set On Fire In New Mexico is ID'd

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County Sheriff's officials say they've identified the body of a dead man that had been set on fire near the Cibola Campground.

They say the body of 56-year-old Terry Williams was found last Friday.

Authorities say he was reported missing three days earlier by family members.

Sheriff's detectives are trying to locate Williams' vehicle and say there aren't any suspects in the case yet.

The medical examiner's office confirmed the identity of the body.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a deceased, unidentified person and say the body was burnt and unidentifiable by first responders.

Authorities say the cause of Williams' death is not being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.