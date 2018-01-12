Booming E-Sports Industry Gets Ready To Go Mainstream

You may not have heard of them, but electronic sports, or e-sports, are a fast-growing industry in the U.S. Tournaments are now selling out arenas just like football and basketball games do.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Ben Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), senior producer of Endless Thread and a tech correspondent for Here & Now, about the booming industry, how players make money and whether the fan base could explode in the coming years.

