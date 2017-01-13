Border Industrial Association Will Host “Border Economic Development Day in Santa Fe” on January 25

Santa Teresa, New Mexico -The Border Industrial Association will host the “1st Annual Border Day in Santa Fe” on January 25. This event is comprised of a legislative breakfast, a lunch with Governor Susana Martinez, and a legislative cocktail mixer. Events will be held at La Fonda Hotel and at the Governor’s Mansion.

The objective is to raise the profile of the industrial base on New Mexico’s border with Mexico during the legislative session. It also is an opportunity to showcase how the economic development strategy and investment in Santa Teresa is a benefit to the entire state. An estimated 100 people from Santa Teresa’s industrial base will participate in this event.

For more information, please contact the Border Industrial Association (575-589-2200 orjerry@gpiinc.biz).

The BIA is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization consisting of 115 members that represent more than 4,000 jobs, approximately one billion of investment in the Santa Teresa region, and millions of dollars in annual taxes. The Santa Teresa/Sunland Park region, which surrounds the Santa Teresa Port of Entry, represents one of New Mexico’s largest industrial bases.