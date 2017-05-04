Border Servant Corps Celebrates 20 years of Service to Borderlands

An interview with Kari Lenander, Border Servant Corps Executive Director and Sophia Sepp, BSC Program Coordinator.

Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with Border Servant Corps (BSC) Executive Director, Kari Lenander, and BSC Program Coordinator, Sophia Sepp. Founded in Las Cruces 20 years ago, BSC promotes and demonstrates justice, kindness, and humility in U.S./Mexico border region through the exploration of community, simplicity, social justice, and spirituality. Their mission is to provide an opportunity for volunteers to work for justice, serve their neighbor, and walk humbly with their God. They were named in the Huffington Post in the Class of 2017 as one of the “Service Programs that Change the World.”

BSC holds monthly events in Las Cruces and El Paso. “Issues Nights” is free and open to the public with a series of educational evenings featuring guest speakers from the community. Molly Molloy, Latin American and Border Studies Librarian at the NMSU Library will be the guest speaker on Tuesday, May 16th from 6:30pm-8:30pm at Peace Lutheran Church, 1701 Missouri Avenue, Las Cruces. RSVP by Sunday, May 14th to sophia@borderservantcorps.org. Border Servant Corps will be celebrating their 20th Anniversary on Friday, May 19th, 6pm, at The Grapevine Plaza, 3900 W. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces with a dinner/drinks, speakers and auction. For more information and tickets call 575-522-7119 ext.16; or info@borderservantcorps.org.