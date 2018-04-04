Branigan Library to present “Why Everyone Needs a Will” Workshop

Las Cruces residents are invited to a free workshop at Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., at 2 p.m.Wednesday, April 25 to learn “Why Everyone Needs a Will.”

Participants can learn about the pros and cons of not having a will, the basics of estate planning, resources to create a will, and more. Some of the questions and concerns to be addressed include: are you worried about what will happen to your family if you don’t make a will, and have you ever tried to create your own will but found it too complicated to handle.

The workshop will be presented by Karim Martinez of the Doña Ana Cooperative Extension Service. The program is part of Branigan Library’s 4th Wednesday Happenings series.

For information about the program, contact the Reference Department at 575/528-4005 or send an email to:library.reference@las-cruces.org.

People who need an accommodation, because of a physical disability, to participate in the workshop should call Branigan Library at 575/528-4102. The TTY number, for people who are hearing impaired, is 575/528-4008.

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.