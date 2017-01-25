Budget Solvency Plan Advances In New Mexico Legislature

New Mexico lawmakers have outlined a compromise on solvency legislation designed to fix a state budget deficit and restore reserves.

A conference committee of House and Senate lawmakers on Wednesday signed off on solvency measures that would target $46 million in local school district reserves to shore up the state general fund. A vote on the provisions was pending in the House and Senate.

Other compromises would reduce funding by $7.6 million to a closing fund to support businesses that expand in New Mexico, a smaller cut than initially proposed.

An amended package of budget solvency bills would fill an $80 million shortfall for the current fiscal year ending June 30 and boost reserves to 2.3 percent of annual spending.

