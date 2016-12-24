Bureau fields complaints over online drilling applications

Bugs in a new online process for drilling permits are causing concern as the Bureau of Land Management works to address complaints over wait times.

New Mexico Oil and Gas Association spokesman Wally Drangmeister told the Carlsbad Current-Argus that (http://bit.ly/2i355GC) permit approvals are dramatically low and that the bureau appears to be struggling.

Sheila Mallory of the bureau's state office says officials are trying to locally address concerns about system bugs.

Bureau Director Neil Kornze said in a news release that several updated processes in the oil and gas program will make experiences more efficient for the bureau and industry.

Spokeswoman Beverly Winston said it will take years to update the entire system.

She said well data and history will be available to operators once the system is modernized.

___

Information from: Carlsbad Current-Argus, http://www.currentargus.com/

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.