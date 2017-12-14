Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine presents second annual gift to NMSU

Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine Co-Founder and President John L. Hummer and Founding Dean and Chief Academic Officer George Mychaskiw, DO, presented a gift on Dec. 11 of $250,000 to New Mexico State University.

Receiving the gift were NMSU Chancellor Garrey Carruthers and NMSU Foundation President Andrea Tawney. The gift will be used for the New Mexico College of Osteopathic Medicine Current Use Scholarship at NMSU, to be administered by the NMSU Foundation.

As a commitment to developing a pipeline of students pursuing medical and health careers to serve the region in the years to come, the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine and the New Mexico State University Foundation, Inc. have established the New Mexico College of Osteopathic Medicine Current Use Scholarship at NMSU.

The funds are to be used to award undergraduate students pursuing a degree in science or a health-related discipline, with a preference given to students in pre-medicine.

“This is an outstanding investment, not just for our students, but for our entire region,” NMSU Chancellor Garrey Carruthers said. “Far too many of our communities are medically underserved – there just aren’t enough medical professionals to provide the care our region needs. These scholarships will allow more students to earn degrees at NMSU, who will then be prepared to go on to medical school. These scholarships will mean so much for our students, and for the health and well-being of people across our region.”

“This annual scholarship gift is one of the most powerful and tangible testaments of our public/private partnership with NMSU and will yield generational benefits for New Mexicans,” Hummer said.

The annual gift increases each year of operation until full operation is achieved at four years where it will remain at $500,000 per year, increased for inflation, for the life of the affiliation agreement with NMSU.

“The BCOM-NMSU partnership is the first of its kind in U.S. higher education and is a model of disparate organizations working together for a common good. This scholarship gift represents our belief in and support of this partnership,” said Mychaskiw.

Information from NMSU