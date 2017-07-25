Business Owned By Family Of Gubernatorial Candidate Faces Lawsuit

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A group of farmworkers is suing a company owned by the family of a New Mexico Democratic candidate for governor.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the farmworkers accuse the business, owned by the family of state Sen. Joseph Cervantes, of trying to manipulate a federal visa program and passing over American workers for foreign laborers.

Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, a nonprofit group that advocates for farmworkers, says in the lawsuit that Cervantes' family business in southern New Mexico was part of a scheme that harms workers on both sides of the border.

Cervantes says his family had nothing to do with a recruiter's efforts to obtain temporary work permits for hired hands from Mexico.

Chile farmers in the area have long complained about a shortage of labor.

Information from: Santa Fe New Mexicans.