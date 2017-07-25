Cactus Chords Of Las Cruces Awarded Gold

Las Cruces’ own Cactus Chords Barbershop Quartet are shown receiving their second consecutive gold medal in the New Mexico State Senior Olympics Seniors Got Talent Show, this past Saturday, July 22nd, in Albuquerque.

Their winning songs included a medley of barbershop songs: This Little Light of Mine/Do Lord/and Barbershop Harmony Time.

Dedicated to enhancing the lives of others through Barbershop music since 2009, the Cactus Chords are popular in assisted living and nursing care centers, hospitals, civic clubs, churches, homes and special events around Las Cruces area. They are also sought out to serenade the young and not-so-young on Valentines day, anniversaries and birthdays.

The quartet includes John Phillips, tenor; Larry Courter, Lead; Steve Litts, Bass; and Mel Adkins, Baritone.