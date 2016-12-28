Campaign Finance On Agenda For Upcoming State Legislative Session

New Mexico Senate majority leader and longtime open government advocate Peter Wirth says the time might be right for an overhaul of the state's campaign finance laws.

The Santa Fe Democrat has been pushing for years to require more reporting of campaign spending and fundraising and to limit coordination among certain political action committees and candidates.

Wirth tells The New Mexican he plans to push the issues again when the Legislature meets in January.

One of bill would address the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United ruling, which removed caps on how much corporations, unions and interest groups can spend as long as they don't coordinate with candidates.

Since New Mexico has never defined coordination, experts have said the state's campaign spending laws continue to have serious holes.

