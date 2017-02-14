Campus And Community Groups March And Rally For Unity

Tuesday on the campus of New Mexico State University, diverse campus and community groups came together for a unity rally and march.

On Tuesday, a unity march and rally at New Mexico State University featured speakers, music, and poetry from diverse NMSU student organizations and the community of Las Cruces.

Organizers called the event a “Love Trumps Hate March.” NMSU political action groups, Aggie Solidarity and Young Berniecrats helped organize with other diverse campus and community organizations, in what the groups described as an effort to form collaborative efforts.

Max Meyer, a senior at NMSU and President of Gender Diverse Aggies of NMSU took part in the event, he says that the rally was to stand up for a wide range of issues.

“It’s important to show that there are students who are also working towards equality, and protection for environmental rights, and trans rights. It’s really important that we're working together,” says Meyer.

Meyer says that he hopes that the group’s attendance at the rally can help increase participation in the student organization.

Ann Cashman, a community member was in attendance. She says that now is a time for people to stand up and show support for what she says are marginalized communities.

“At this point we can longer be idle, we can no longer just watch what is happening on the television and just accept it. We have to get out and show our support,” says Cashman.

The organizers also described the event as a possible networking opportunity for the diverse groups in attendance.