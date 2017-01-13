Can the Legislature Play Tax Quarterback?

Commentary: When the State Legislature meets on January 17 two related crises must be its focus: the state budget and the state economy. Both are in deep trouble; both are connected. To jumpstart the economy, the legislature has to fix the budget mess. That means ending the Herbert Hoover policies of the Martinez administration. We need new revenue to invest in our state’s future.

Of course, there are better and worse ways to raise taxes. This legislature needs to adopt the approach of the best NFL quarterbacks as they drop back to pass: They make their “reads”, go through their options and make good decisions. The best passers (of footballs and bills) know that you start with high percentage ones and work your way to deeper throws that may yield bigger gains.

Here’s a progression for our legislative quarterbacks to use.

Option One: Start with new taxes that don’t hurt New Mexicans. Take the easy throws first: Close the loophole that lets big box chains avoid paying New Mexico taxes. Get Amazon and other Internet merchants to pay their fair share of taxes. Increase the tax on Interstate trucks passing through our state. Raise the tax on diesel fuel.

Option Two: Close the loopholes that have made the Gross Receipts Tax into a joke. The GRT used to be a broad and shallow tax. Exemptions and carve-outs have made it into Swiss cheese. The solution: A bi-partisan commission with a 30-day mandate to review each tax break and recommend ending it, reducing it or keeping it. Their recommendations go to the legislature for an up-or-down vote. We’d get sensible tax reform and recover some long-lost revenue sources.

Option Three: Roll back failed tax cuts. Governor Richardson had his tax cut for high-income New Mexicans and Governor Martinez had hers for out-of-state corporations. Both failed. We need to roll them both back, recover the lost revenue and use the money to invest in real job creating strategies.

Option Four: Explore tax increases and new tax sources. Impose a state-wide tax on sugar-laced drinks. Increase “sin taxes” on tobacco and alcohol. Health care providers are volunteering to pay an assessment because they know their contributions will underwrite critically important Medicaid for New Mexicans. Pegging the gas tax so it goes up and down with the price we pay at the pump will provide money for infrastructure investments, create jobs and make the actual tax adjustable to changing circumstances.

Option Five: Big-ticket new sources. Downfield there’s an open source of revenue calling for us to throw the ball: recreational marijuana. Twenty-eight states have legalized medical marijuana; eight states have legalized recreational marijuana including, significantly, California. The sooner we legalize and regulate it here, the more we can create our own approach and support our own local companies. Estimates say it would create a $400 million market and create more than 11,000 jobs in the first year. It may be the longest pass the legislature could throw, but it may also yield the best return.

We can’t build our economy on a state budget that’s all cuts, all the time. Nobody ever cut their way to greatness: nobody—not a company, not a state.

Building a better New Mexico takes sustained investments in people, education, infrastructure and key sectors of our unique New Mexico economy. Solving the state budget crisis is the first step to a jobs strategy that will make life better for all New Mexicans.

Alan Webber is the founder of the non-profit One New Mexico and was a 2014 candidate for Governor of New Mexico.