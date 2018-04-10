Cannes-Nominated Las Cruces Filmmaker Screens Short Films

The Mesilla Valley Film Society (MVFS) and filmmaker Brendon Gass announce a special screening of his short films on Saturday, April 14. Gass’s film, “Good Night,” has been accepted in the Short Film Corner category at the Cannes International Film Festival. The film is a story of two friends who spend the night together before one must leave the next day for unknown reasons.

The screening is a fundraiser to defray costs of attending the acclaimed festival in Cannes, France. The festival, which runs May 8-19, previews new films of all genres from all around the world.

Gass is a student at New Mexico State University, majoring in philosophy with a minor in psychology. “I’m interested in film as an artistic medium and as an existential platform to explore questions about time, memory, causality, and meaning,” Gass explained. “Film is the art of time -- and this is what ultimately distinguishes it from other art forms.”

The Saturday, April 14 screening will include “Waiting for a Train,” in which two strangers question the nature of their acquaintance that seemed to happen by chance; “Stale Cherry,” involving a relationship that transgresses the insecurity and the companionship of a decision gone awry; and “Idyll Nights,” a stream-of-consciousness film following various characters in search of meaning and solitude.

Various actors and members of the production crews will join Gass in a question and answer session following the films. Suggested donation is $5.

The screening is Saturday, April 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the historic Fountain Theatre in Mesilla. Doors open at 4:00 p.m.. The Fountain Theatre is located at 2469 Calle de Guadalupe in Mesilla, a half block off the plaza.

For more information about Brendon Gass and his films, call go to www.brandonfilms.net. To learn more about the Mesilla Valley Film Society, visit their website at www.mesillavalleyfilm.org.