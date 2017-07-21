The Cat's Meow - Bellisimi Gattini/Beautiful Kittens Lasagna Dinner Fundraiser

An interview with Dr. Guillermo Acosta, NMSU Post Doctorate Fellow and Bellissimi Gattini Lasagna Dinner Fundraiser Volunteer.

Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with Bellissimi Gattini (Beautiful Kittens) Fundraiser Volunteer, Dr. Guillermo Acosta (New Mexico State University Post Doctorate Fellow), to talk to us about a fundraiser on National Lasagna Day July 29th to benefit The Cat’s Meow Resource & Adoption Center. Why Lasagna? It’s Garfield’s favorite meal.

Cat lovers at heart, Acosta, along with local writer and bookseller, Denise Chavez, put their heads together to come up with a fundraiser for feral cats calling it “Bellisimi Gattini Lasagne Dinner” hosted by Casa Camino Real and The Cat’s Meow, 2211 N. Mesquite St., Las Cruces on Saturday, July 29th from 6-10pm. There will be a lasagna cook off with prizes; music; silent auction; and animal rescue testimonials in memoriam. Donations by several local businesses and individuals include lasagna (vegan and original) and items for the silent auction, to view visit Denise Chavez’s Facebook page; and The Cat’s Meow Las Cruces. Tickets are available at Casa Camino Real – 575-523-3988; and at The Cat’s Meow – 575-639-3036; www.thecatsmeowlascruces.com.