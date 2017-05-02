Caught on Camera: Dodge Pickup Crashing into Las Cruces Gated Community

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that helps identify the driver of a Dodge pickup that crashed its way into a gated community on April 10.

The four-door Dodge Ram can be seen on video surveillance entering a gated community on Pegasus Road in Sonoma Ranch and crashing into a motorized gate as it closed. The crash damaged the gate. The incident, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10, caused approximately $4,000 in damages to the gate and motor.

The pickup is a dark-color, possibly green, four-door Dodge Ram. It may have Texas license plates and appears to have a military base access permit attached to its windshield.

The pickup might have received damage to the front, driver’s side bumper, fender or grill. The driver may have already sought to repair or conceal damage to the pickup.

Anyone with information that can help identify the driver of the pickup, or who may know where the pickup is located, is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or send a tip by text message to CRIMES (274637), keyword LCTIPS.

The Crime Stoppers number and text messaging services are operational 24 hours a day and you do not have to give your name to collect a reward.

Information from Las Cruces Police