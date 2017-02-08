Chaparral Man Allegedly Beats Girlfriend Over Use Of Her Car

A Chaparral man is in custody for allegedly beating his girlfriend because she refused to lend him her car.

Dona Ana County Sheriff's officials say 35-year-old Jesus Vasquez-Macias is being held without bond on suspicion of one count of aggravated battery against a household member causing great bodily harm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It was unclear Wednesday if he has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff's detectives were called out to a Chaparral home about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A 29-year-old woman says Vasquez-Macias asked to borrow her car to allegedly transport someone illegally into the country.

When she refused, the woman says Vasquez-Macias allegedly tried to strangle her, threatened her with a knife and punched and kicked her.

One of the woman's three young daughters sought help from neighbors.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed