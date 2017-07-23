Chaparral Solid Waste and Recycling Center Open for Business

“We projected this facility to operate at about 40 tons per day of solid waste and recyclables to the new Chaparral facility,” says Rafael Leos, Deputy Director at the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA), “and we’re averaging 37 tons per day since opening day.” After just 7 weeks of operation, the SCSWA has transported 1,874 TONS of material from Chaparral to Corralitos Regional Landfill, 15 miles west of Las Cruces.

The new Center at 180 McCombs Road opened Tuesday May 30th – the day after Memorial Day. It is open 7 days a week: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

“As we’ve pledged from the beginning, this Center accepts materials from everyone – and it’s the model for future facilities currently being planned for Dona Ana County. Customers do not need County punch cards before bringing trash and recyclables here,” explains Leos. “We can accept cash, checks and credit cards right at the gate when you come through.” Residents pay $5 plus tax to bring in up to 200 pounds of household trash, and trash is also accepted from commercial haulers, saving them the miles to get to other facilities, much farther away.

RECYCLING IN CHAPARRAL: The SCSWA encourages recycling and accepts all classic recyclables without charge at the new Chaparral Center - papers, cardboard, metal cans, plastics 1-7. Customers are encouraged to Recycle Right! That means all recyclable materials must be clean and dry, no food contamination. A greasy, cheesy pizza box is not recyclable. Dirty diapers and used paper plates, used paper towels, and used napkins are not recyclable. Please put non-recyclable items in with your trash, and dispose of them properly just a few feet away.

GREENWASTE: Yard waste is accepted at the new facility. Customers pay to bring in tree trimmings, grass clippings, and other organic yard materials with their household trash, but the greenwaste is mulched onsite and will be given back to the community free, as soon as there is enough greenwaste stock built up. Mulch can be used for dust control, weed control, and to help keep moisture in the soil.

GLASS BOTTLES AND JARS: Clean and dry glass bottles and jars can also be dropped off for recycling at the new Chaparral Center. Glass is heavy; by diverting glass out of your trash, you reduce the weight and thereby reduce the cost you pay to drop off your trash.

SCRAP METAL AND HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE (HHW): These items are welcomed and accepted without charge at the Chaparral Center. HHW includes paints, cleaners, chemicals, oils, batteries and pesticides – items that require special care when you dispose of them. Please do not throw these items away in the trash!

Green Connections is submitted by the South Central Solid Waste Authority (SCSWA) managing solid waste, recyclables, and working to stop illegal dumping for residents and businesses throughout Doña Ana County. Contact the SCSWA at (575) 528-3800 or visit www.SCSWA.net.