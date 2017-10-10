Chaves County Sheriff's Deputies Petition To Form Union

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Deputies of the Chaves County Sheriff's Office have initiated the legal process to form their own union.

The Roswell Daily Record reports the Chaves County Labor Management Relations Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Thursday to consider the petition from the International Union of Police Association, AFL-CIO.

The petition says Sheriff's Office deputies, sergeants, detectives and animal control officers seek the certification of AFL-CIO, as their exclusive bargaining unit. The initial certification is needed to the formation of a union, and the beginning of a potential collective bargaining agreement between the deputies and the county.

The petition states about 34 Sheriff's Office employees would be in the proposed union.

Thirty percent of affected employees, pursuant to state law, must sign authorization cards to initiate the unionization process.