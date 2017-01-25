Chinese New Year Celebration at Branigan Cultural Center In Las Cruces

The Branigan Cultural Center and the NMSU Confucius Institute will be celebrating the Chinese New Year from 10 a.m. to noonSaturday, Jan. 28 at the Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main St.

In celebrating the Year of the Rooster, the Branigan Cultural Center and the Confucius Institute will be having an array of activities for kids and families. Activities will include traditional Chinese games such as catching seven pieces, having your name written in Chinese characters, rooster painting art activity, and much more.

Admission to the Branigan Cultural Center is free. The museum is open Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit the website at:museums.las-cruces.org or call 575.541.2154.

If you need an accommodation for a disability to enable you to fully participate in this event, please contact the museum 48 hours prior to the event.