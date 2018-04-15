Chiwetel Ejiofor On Playing The Doubting Bishop Of 'Come Sunday'

The new Netflix movie Come Sunday stars the English actor Chiwetel Ejiofor as an American leader of an evangelical megachurch who experiences a theological crisis — one that costs him his ministry.

In an interview, he said that his approach to adapting the real-life tale of Bishop Carlton Pearson came from "this idea of how one organizes one's thoughts in terms of a belief structure."

"And I guess we all have that — we all have these systems of reality that we buy into, that we understand ourselves through that prism," Ejiofor says. "To actually change your mind about something — it seems straightforward in a way, but is very seismic for any one of us, really, to very fundamentally change our minds about anything. And seeing somebody go through that process, and go through it with a great amount of grace actually, and to come out of that on the other side of it losing a lot along the way but gaining an incredible amount, was very moving."

