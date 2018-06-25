The Chorus Line

Commentary:

I remember

when I held my mama’s hand

and we walked together

down dirt roads

talked

laughed

listened to our stomachs rumble

and walked on

I remember

when my brother was shot

and mama said it was time to leave

and I held my mama’s hand

so tightly

my legs so entwined with hers

that she could barely walk

as we fled down dirt roads

towards an uncertain future

fear our constant companion

I remember

being pulled from mama’s embrace

strong arms

strong words

my mother tongue

defiled by their words

I remember screaming

reaching for my mama’s arms

shouting, sobbing, pleading

as I was brusquely remanded

to another world

a world

designed by the devil himself

crowded with children

a chorus

of unrelenting screams

¿donde esta mamá?

I remember

my own arms flailing

walking

as ordered

to an unknown fate

in an efficient single line

I remember

no matter what they do

day by day

I will remember