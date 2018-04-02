"Citizens Of The World" Event Saturday In Las Cruces

Las Cruces -- A special event celebrating the rich cultural diversity of our college and our community will take place at the Doña Ana Community College (DACC) East Mesa Campus on Saturday, April 7.

DACC’s Cultural Diversity Committee, Student Government Association, and Student Activities are sponsoring the “Citizens of the World Educational and Cultural Experience.” Culture has many definitions and meanings but for academia it is the customs, stories, beliefs, language and arts by which a specific group defines itself.

This free event is not only open to DACC students and their families but to the entire community. Live music, free food, games, and other family-fun activities rooted in different cultures around the world are in store for attendees. Activities and demonstrations include jewelry-making, drum-making, animal mask-making, soccer tricks, map games, Chinese calligraphy and more.

“This event allows us to come together to celebrate and honor those that make up our college community and all of Doña Ana County,” said Debasmita Roychowdhury, Cultural Diversity Committee member. “We invite the whole community to come join us for a day of celebration, learning and fun. We especially encourage DACC students to attend and experience different groups, to expand their understanding of cultures different from their own.”

The celebration takes place on Saturday, April 7, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the DACC East Mesa Campus, DASR building at 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. For more information, contact: droychowdhury@dacc.nmsu.edu or 527-7626.