Clear Bags Required For Las Cruces "Green Grappler" Pickups

Spring cleaning isn’t just for your closets, it’s also for your yard. But, before you head out to rake up leaves or grass clippings for the Green Grappler pickup, make sure you’ve stocked up with clear heavy-duty plastic bags. It’s the only way the Green Grappler drivers can see that the bag contains green waste for composting.

“We’re getting more reports from our drivers that there are more black bags on the streets that should be clear,” said Robin Lawrence, LCU Solid Waste administrator. “The drivers later see that it might have been green yard waste that we could have recycled. Unless our drivers can see into clear bags, the bags will be considered trash. It’s unfortunate because we miss out on making free composted mulch that citizens could use for their gardens.”

Once a month, on the same day as your curbside trash pickup and bulky Grappler day, Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) dispatches the Green Grappler to pick up yard waste. Clear bags let LCU drivers see it’s full of leaves, weeds, and small sticks. Those are the perfect organic items to be transformed – thanks to the heat of the sun and reclaimed water – into composted mulch that is given back to our community free at the Old Foothills Landfill.

Black bags are picked up by the regular Grappler and the opportunity for mulching is lost.

Local home improvement and hardware stores are working with LCU to be sure they are stocked up with clear plastic bags. Walmart, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Sutherland’s, local Ace Hardware stores, and Home Depot are good bets. Prepare for yard work not only with clear bags, but also make sure that your items are at the curb by 6 a.m. Please don’t place items to be picked up under trees or power lines, and remember to keep your bags or bulky items at least five feet away from vehicles, trees, and mailboxes.

Another recommendation? The bags should stay as close to the edge of your street as possible so that drivers will know that it’s ready for pickup.

Not sure about your Grappler/Green Grappler day? To see your schedule, head over to: http://www.las-cruces.org/departments/utilities/solid-waste/grappler-schedule

Submitted by Las Cruces Utilities

You can reach Las Cruces Utilities at 528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Las Cruces Utilities provides GAS – WATER – WASTEWATER – SOLID WASTE services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces residents and businesses.