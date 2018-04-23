Climate Change Series Coming To NMSU Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES - Fresh from local Earth Day observances, Las Crucens can deepen their understanding of concerns about climate change’s varied impacts on the Southwest by attending the second event in a Climate Change Seminar Series sponsored by New Mexico State University. Here is a description provided by the organizers:

Renowned climate researcher Gregg Garfin from the University of Arizona will present a talk titled “A Look Ahead for the Southwest: Hotter and More Arid,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25. The event is free and open to the public.

Garfin, deputy director for science translation and outreach at the U of A’s Institute of the Environment, School of Natural Resources and the Environment, will be speaking in the S. P. and Estelle Yates Theater, Room 109, Domenici Hall, at the New Mexico State University campus. Garfin will focus on climate modeling that projects continued temperature increases and the expected impacts on summer heat waves, soil moisture, fire seasons, and snowpack that feeds vital water supplies.

The NMSU speaker series launched April 17 with a talk titled “Why Are We Concerned about a Changing Climate” presented by Dave DuBois, New Mexico State climatologist and director of the New Mexico Climate Center.

The pair of spring semester talks kick off a new Climate Change Seminar Series at NMSU supported by the Provost and Executive Vice President, in conjunction with the Colleges of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences; Arts and Sciences; Business; and the USDA Jornada Experimental Range.

The series, planned to continue through the Fall Semester 2018, will focus on various aspects of global climate change including the scientific basis for the phenomenon, potential socioeconomic and health risks, agricultural sustainability and resiliency, faith-based initiatives, national security, and social justice.

Each talk will last approximately 1 hour; future round-table discussions involving local and regional experts are planned and audience participation will be encouraged.