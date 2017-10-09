Clovis Official's Airport Gun Charges Dropped In Texas

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A Dallas grand jury has declined to indict an Eastern New Mexico city official for bringing a loaded gun into an airport.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports a grand jury in Dallas County returned a no-bill vote last month against Paul Nelson, the information technology director for the city of Clovis.

Dallas police records show Nelson was arrested on a work-related trip June 11 after a Transportation Security Administration employee at Love Field Airport found a loaded semi-automatic .380 caliber handgun inside Nelson's backpack at the main security checkpoint.

The report says Nelson claimed he forgot that the weapon was in the backpack.

City Manager Justin Howalt declined to say if Nelson would face any disciplinary action.

