Cody Willard, CEO and TV news analyst, to keynote commencement

Silver City, NM – Former cable news commentator and current investment analyst and writer Cody Willard will deliver the keynote commencement speech on Friday, May 12 during the spring commencement ceremonies.

Willard is familiar to television viewers as the former anchor of the highly-rated Fox Business Happy Hour, on the Fox Business Network. His other TV experience includes serving as the Wall Street correspondent on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

A writer and blogger, Willard currently serves as editor of TradingWithCody.com, and the Wall Street Journal’s Revolution Investing Newsletter. He is an adjunct professor at Seton Hall University where he teaches a class called “Revolutionomics” focused on technology and business.

Residing in New York City, Willard is the CEO of an app company called The IAm App that develops apps for hundreds of celebrities including Neil Patrick Harris and Carly Simon.

Willard’s diverse career includes being a Starbucks barista and a backup guitar player for Neil Sedaka and Lorrie Morgan. He is a songwriter and producer with the indie rock band The Muddy Souls.

The spring commencement ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Old James Stadium. A live streaming link to the event is available online at wnmu.edu.

