Commission nominates 6 for state Court of Appeals vacancy

A state screening commission has nominated six attorneys for an appointment to fill a New Mexico Court of Appeals vacancy created by a judge's retirement.

Gov. Susana Martinez will make the appointment by choosing one of the commission's nominees, who include Assistant Attorney General Jacqueline Medina and Daniel Gallegos Jr., a Court of Appeals associate staff attorney.

The other nominees are Albuquerque attorneys Kristina Bogardus, Henry Bohnhoff, Emil Kiehne and Kerry Kiernan.

Martinez recently reappointed Court of Appeals Judge Stephen French to another spot on the appellate court.

French will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Michael Bustamante.

French is a Republican now serving on the court by appointment. He ran unsuccessfully for his current seat in the Nov. 8 general election, losing to Democrat Julie Vargas.

