Community Farm 5-Year Anniversary Celebration and Annual Spring Seed Blessing & Planting

Help celebrate five years of growing and welcome spring at La Semilla Community Farm’s Annual Spring Seed Blessing & Planting event on April 14th. The public is invited to bring any seeds and plants they would like blessed for an abundant growing season. “We’ll be planting pollinator plants in our hedgerow and annual vegetable seedlings. It’s been five years since La Semilla Community Farm was launched. If you’ve never been out to the farm or haven’t visited us in a while, April 14th is a great day to join us! We’ll have activities for kids and families, including sunflower seedling transplants and family nature walks with ecologist Gizelle Hurtado,” said Farm Director Cristina Dominguez-Eshelman. This event will also feature the Farm Fresh Mobile Market Bus, the Paradox Traveling Art Bus, El Paso Verde Hydroponic Farm, a light lunch catered by Half Baked Food Truck, and music from Son Chuco. In addition, Absalom AlifeAllah Massie, author of Hood Health, will join in as he passes through the El Paso area on his ‘Decolonization of People Everywhere’ tour.

La Semilla works to foster a healthy, self-reliant, fair, and sustainable food system in the Paso del Norte region and strives to produce the highest quality food while providing impactful youth and family programs, including upcoming June summer farm camps. La Semilla’s 12 acre education and demonstration farm serves as a public gathering space using food, fun, and spirit to build community. The Annual Seed Blessing & Planting event celebrates a new growing season and honors the land, water, and soil that nourishes us and builds community. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 14th from 8:30 – 12pm with seed blessing beginning at 9:00 am, located on the La Semilla Farm, 350 Our Way Rd., Anthony, NM 88021.

To contact the La Semilla office & for more information call 575.882.2393. cristina@lasemillafoodcenter.org or beverly@lasemillafoodcenter.org.

* La Semilla Food Center, a non-profit organization since 2010, is dedicated to fostering a healthy, self-reliant, fair, and sustainable food system in the Paso del Norte region of southern New Mexico and El Paso, Texas – by inspiring sustainable farming practices appropriate for the Chihuahuan Desert environment. We engage children, youth, and families in growing food and learning about where food comes from through a range of programs including youth farm apprenticeships, summer and spring break farm camps, and Raices, a ‘food systems primer’ offering high school age youth hands-on experience in the nuts-and-bolts of food production, cooking and nutrition education, ancestral wellness, policy advocacy and leadership development.