Community Meetings To Continue In Commissioner's Absence

Three community meetings scheduled this week by District 5 Doña Ana County Commissioner John L. Vasquez are proceeding without him, as he tends to a death in his family.

The first meeting was held at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at the Doña Ana Community Resource Center, 5745 Ledesma Drive in Doña Ana. The next meetings on the schedule are tonight at 6 p.m. at the Radium Springs Community Resource Center, 12060 Lindbeck Road; and then Wednesday, May 17, at the Village of Hatch Community Center, 837 Highway 187 (West Hall Street) in Hatch.

County staff will be on hand to gather input from constituents and relay it forward to Commissioner Vasquez upon his return. On hand will be staff from the Animal Control/Codes Enforcement division, Engineering/Roads Department, Community and Constituent Services Office, Health and Human Services Department, Fire and Emergency Services Department, Flood Commission and the Sheriff’s Department.

Spanish language interpretation services will be provided at each meeting.

District 5 encompasses a portion of northwestern Las Cruces and extends north to the Sierra County line, taking in all or part of the communities of Doña Ana, Radium Springs, Leasburg, Hatch, Salem and Garfield.

Doña Ana County will ensure effective communication with individuals with disabilities and will, upon request, provide auxiliary communication aids and services to afford those individuals equal opportunity for participation in Doña Ana County sponsored meetings, events or activities. Any request should be made to the Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator, in writing, or by phone, at least two business days prior to the event at which accommodation is needed. Questions regarding examples of reasonable accommodations can be directed to the county’s ADA coordinator at (575) 525-5884 (voice) or (575) 525-2951 (TTY), 845 N. Motel Blvd. Las Cruces, NM 88007.

Information from: Doña Ana County.