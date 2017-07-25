Congressional Progressive Caucus: GOP Spending Bill Jeopardizes Economic Security

Commentary: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressional Progressive Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) released the following statement today, responding to the Republican vote on the ‘minibus’ bill that includes appropriation bills for Defense, Military Construction-Veterans Affairs, Legislative Branch, and Energy and Water Development.

“Although over half of our discretionary budget is already used for military purposes, this week, Republicans are demanding a vote on a bill that spends $72 billion beyond Budget Control Act limits. This spending bill defies the principle of parity between defense and non-defense programs and prioritizes military spending over funding for domestic programs that support jobs, health, education, housing, and diplomacy among other vital services. The bill also cuts funding for essential science and energy research and attacks clean energy, water, and jobs.

“Apart from further bloating the Pentagon budget, the bill includes $1.6 billion in funding for President Trump’s wall – an ill-informed, inhumane, and immoral ‘security’ measure that the American taxpayers should not have to pay for, and which Mexico will never pay for.”

“Recently an internal Pentagon report exposed $125 billion in administrative waste – there is no justification for legislators to pad the wallets of military contractors at the expense of our domestic priorities. This bill does nothing to improve national security and instead jeopardizes economic security.

“In addition, Republicans have made it clear that they are not concerned with unchecked and costly wars by stripping a bipartisan amendment proposed by Congresswoman Lee to thoroughly debate and repeal the 2001 AUMF. At a time when President Trump has repeatedly failed to present his plans for American engagement in Syria and has handed over important decisions like setting troop levels in Afghanistan to unelected Pentagon officials, this sensible amendment would have allowed for necessary civilian oversight, debate, and transparency.”