Congressional Progressive Caucus Opposes Supreme Court Nominee

Commentary: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressional Progressive Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) and Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), and First Vice Chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) issued the following statement after President Trump announced his nomination of Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court of the United States:

“We are deeply opposed to the nomination of Neil M. Gorsuch, an extremist who insists on using an 18th century mindset to interpret the law, as the late Justice Scalia did. His nomination is a threat to women’s reproductive rights, our basic civil rights, the environment, and commonsense gun violence prevention. And like Justice Scalia, his record suggests he will side with big corporations over the interests of working people. We strongly urge our colleagues in the U.S. Senate to oppose and filibuster his candidacy.

“For nearly a year, Senate Republicans—in violation of their duties as elected officials—prevented President Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland from even being considered for a vote. Senate Republicans denied the American people the right to have their duly-elected president appoint a highly accomplished, well-respected judge to sit on the Supreme Court. They robbed the people and Judge Garland of the seat and undermined our highest court in the process.

“The American people deserve a judge whose views truly reflect the will of the people - Gorsuch is not that person.”

