Congressional Progressive Caucus Responds to Trump Banning Transgender Individuals U.S. Military

Commentary: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressional Progressive Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) released the following statement regarding President Trump’s decision to ban transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military and reports indicating that the Department of Justice’s plans to file a brief rejecting LGBT protections under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“President Trump and his Administration continue to carve away at protections and rights that ensure LGBT individuals are treated with dignity and equality. This impulsive and harmful announcement, seemingly released without input from the Pentagon, will ban thousands of active transgender service members simply because of who they are. This sort of recklessness and bigotry has no place in our armed forces, and our military deserves better.

“Sadly, this is yet another step in a coordinated attacked by President Trump and his Administration against the LGBT community. Equally troubling is the news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has aggressively pushed an anti-LGBT agenda for decades, will file a brief with the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals, opposing federal workplace protections for LGBT individuals.

“The Congressional Progressive Caucus will continue to adamantly oppose the disturbing attacks against the LGBT community and other minority groups from the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans.”

