Congressional Race In New Mexico Gets Libertarian Candidate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The race for the Albuquerque-based congressional district in New Mexico is likely to include a third-party candidate after business consultant Lloyd Princeton announced Monday that he will seek the seat as a Libertarian.

U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham isn't running for re-election in the 1st Congressional District as she seeks the Democratic nomination for governor against several rivals.

Libertarian candidates are expected to have ready access to the general election ballot in New Mexico in November because of a strong local showing in 2016 by presidential candidate Gary Johnson.

Princeton touted his professional experience at devising growth strategies for small businesses and said he wants to improve the state economy and reduce reliance on the federal government. It will be his first campaign for public office.

"The two-party system has become about jockeying for power between the parties," said the 48-year-old entrepreneur who relocated two years ago to New Mexico from New York City. "Government at the federal level is getting exponentially bigger without simultaneously solving the problems for the people."

Princeton said he is concerned about an increase in deficit spending under the $1.5 trillion tax cut plan approved last month by President Donald Trump and his Republican allies.

He said New Mexico and its congressional delegation should focus more attention on fostering small-business activity and that he favors greater state self-determination on issues such as education and health care.