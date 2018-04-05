Contractor Sentenced To Federal Prison For Kickback Scheme

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former officer of a New Mexico-based defense contracting firm has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for his role in a scheme that solicited and accepted kickbacks for reconstruction projects in Iraq.

Neal Kasper of Montana was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Santa Fe after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to provide, solicit and accept kickbacks.

Kasper was the president of the Laguna Construction Company, which authorities say awarded construction subcontracts for kickbacks. The company was accused of defrauding the federal government of more than $5 million.

Kasper's wife Tiffany White of Texas was sentenced to time served for her role.

The pair was ordered to forfeit more than $400,000 and both were given two years of supervised release.