'Convention of states' begins advancing in Texas Legislature

Bills heeding Gov. Greg Abbott's calls for a "convention of states" to amend the U.S. Constitution have begun making their way through the Texas Legislature.

Abbott has long backed legislatures nationwide convening a convention to impose a federal balanced budget amendment. He made it an "emergency item," fast-tracking proposals on the issue.

A proposed amendment to the Texas Constitution allowing for such a convention was introduced Thursday in the Senate State Affairs Committee. Some conservative Texans testified to applaud the idea, despite the GOP now controlling Congress and the White House.

But others opposed it, worried about a "runaway" convention where liberal states could weaken things like the Second Amendment.

The proposed amendment passed committee hours later, but faces an uncertain future before the full Texas Senate and House.

