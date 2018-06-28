Corruption Charges Filed Against Ex-New Mexico Tax Secretary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former head of New Mexico's Taxation and Revenue Department was charged Thursday with embezzlement and multiple corruption and ethics violations in her role as Cabinet secretary.

Demesia Padilla is charged with embezzlement of more than $20,000 and five counts of violating ethical principles of public service, state district court documents show. The charges include computer access with intent to defraud.

James Hallinan, a spokesman for Attorney General Hector Balderas, says the office cannot comment on pending criminal matters beyond publicly filed documents.

State prosecutors raided tax agency offices in 2016 to investigate allegations that Padilla gave preferential treatment to a former client of her family's accounting business. Padilla resigned shortly thereafter.

Padilla's attorney, Paul Kennedy, said he could not provide comment on her behalf because he had not yet seen the documents outlining the charges against her.

The attorney general's office alleges that Padilla advocated as tax secretary for abatement of a tax penalty against Harold's Grading & Trucking — a client of the Padilla & Garcia accounting firm operated by Padilla and her husband. That and other actions resulted in a reduction of Padilla's own tax liability through her private business, state prosecutors allege.

Padilla also is accused of making unauthorized transfers totaling $25,360 from the trucking firm's bank account.

The state's lawsuit also accuses Padilla of illegally accessing tax records of former private clients on numerous occasions and failing to disclose real or potential conflicts of interest in her role at the taxation department.